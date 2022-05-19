12 killed in salt factory wall collapse in India’s Gujarat state

NEW DELHI: At least 12 people were killed after a wall collapsed at a salt processing factory in the western Indian state of Gujarat.

The incident took place on Wednesday in a Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) estate in the Morbi district, Indian media reported.

“A section of a wall around 15 to 20 feet high collapsed, trapping 13 workers under the debris. A rescue operation was launched soon but 12 workers died while another one sustained injuries,“ a police officer was quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.

“The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,“ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. — Bernama