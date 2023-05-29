13 children hurt after being blown off inflatable slide in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR: Thirteen children have been hurt after being blown off an inflatable slide by strong winds in western Mongolia, Xinhua quoted the National Police Agency on Monday.

The incident happened in Ulgii soum, an administrative subdivision of Bayan-Ulgii province on Saturday, the agency said in a statement.

Two of the injured children are still unconscious and being treated in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, it said.

As for the upcoming International Children’s Day, the police agency warned parents to let their children play after carefully checking the safety of such slides in streets and squares. - Bernama