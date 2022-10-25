14 dead after Indonesia’s east Nusa Tenggara boat caught fire

JAKARTA: Fourteen people were confirmed dead after a passenger ship KM Express Cantika, caught fire while heading to Kalahahi, Alor Island, Indonesia on afternoon on Oct 24.

The ship, which came from Kupang in East Nusa Tenggara, was over a hundred kilometres away from Kalabahi when smoke emerged from the back deck, followed by flames, local media reported.

According to the updates from Kupang Basarnas rescue agency, there were at least 240 people on board of the ill fated ship. While 14 were confirmed dead, 144 were rescued.

Its chief Putu Sudayan said the agency dispatched 51 personnel with rescue boats, while local sailors from the area also help the search effort.

Videos released by the Basarnas showed its personnel trying to revive a rescued passenger. - Bernama