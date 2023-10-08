14 hurt as Typhoon Khanun hits southwest Japan

TOKYO: Over a dozen people have been injured after Typhoon Khanun brought powerful wind and heavy rain to parts of Japan’s southwestern island of Kyushu, Xinhua quoted local media reports on Thursday.

At least 14 people were injured in Kyushu due to the extreme weather conditions as Khanun drenched Kyushu with a record rainfall, raising the risk of disaster, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The severe tropical storm left more than 12,000 households in Kyushu without power, it added.

Evacuation orders have been issued by a number of local governments in Kyushu, with over 6,000 people taking refuge in evacuation shelters in Kumamoto, Nagasaki, Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Khanun’s slow advance caused rain clouds to linger, adding that some areas of Kyushu and Shikoku received more than 450 mm of rain in 24 hours through to 3 am Thursday.

Authorities in Kyushu and Shikoku warned of possible weather-related disasters as the storm continues to lash the islands. - Bernama