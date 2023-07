YANGON: Fourteen people were injured in a blast in eastern Myanmar’s Shan state on Saturday, the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council said, reported Xinhua.

An explosive device concealed inside a parked motorcycle was detonated in front of a gold shop, the team said.

The explosion occurred at around 7.40 am (0110 GMT) at the main market of Lashio town in Shan state, it added.

An investigation is underway to track down the perpetrator, it said. - Bernama