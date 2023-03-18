14 killed as roof of storage facility collapses in India

NEW DELHI: At least 14 people died after the roof of a storage facility packed with huge sacks of potatoes collapsed in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in Chandausi town of the state’s Sambhal district on Thursday afternoon.

The national disaster response force and state disaster response force teams initiated a rescue operation.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, the state’s relief commissioner, Prabhu N Singh, confirmed the death toll, adding that 10 others were rescued from the debris.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who met the injured in hospital, announced compensation for the kin of the deceased and also for the injured.

Local police officials said a case had been registered, while the state government also ordered a probe into the incident.

​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the incident “tragic.”

“My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is making all possible efforts for relief and rescue. I wish speedy recovery to all the injured,“ he said. - Bernama