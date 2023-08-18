1.4 tonnes of pangolin scales seized in Thailand

BANGKOK: Thai police have seized 1.4 tonnes of pangolin scales worth more than 50 million baht (RM6.5 million) in the northeastern province of Kalasin.

In a statement, Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said two male suspects aged 34 and 50 years old were arrested during the joint operation on Wednesday at 8.30 pm (local time).

“The pangolin scales were dried and packed in 42 fertilizer sacks on a truck. The dried pangolin scales were estimated to be priced at 40,000 baht (RM5,200) per kilogramme,” it said.

CIB said initial investigation revealed that the pangolin scales were destined for China and would be transported out through Mukdahan province, which shares a border with Laos.

It said that the two suspects were charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.

“The driver told police that he was paid 20,000 baht(RM2,600) to drive the truck while his assistant was paid 7,000 baht (RM900),” it said.

Meanwhile, director of the Wildlife and Plant Protection Division Prasert Sonsatahpornkul said the scales is estimated to have originated from at least 3,000 to 4,000 dead pangolins.

Pangolin scales are used in traditional Chinese medicine as well as folk remedies. Their meat is considered a delicacy. -Bernama