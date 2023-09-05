15 killed in bus accident in India’s Madhya Pradesh state

NEW DELHI: A bus accident in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday killed at least 15 people.

About 25 people were also injured when the bus fell from a bridge in the Khargone region, about 320 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal.

The driver is believed to have dozed off at the wheel, according to local media reports.

The Madhya Pradesh government announced financial compensation of 400,000 rupees (about RM21,600) and the Prime Minister’s relief fund will offer 200,000 rupees each to the families of the dead.

Hundreds of thousands of people are killed and injured in road accidents every year in India.

Poor driver training and poorly maintained roads are among the major causes of traffic disasters in the country. -Bernama