15 pilgrims dead, 40 missing after cloudburst near Amarnath shrine

NEW DELHI: At least 15 pilgrims were killed and dozens were missing on Friday after a cloudburst caused flash floods near a Hindu cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 43-day Amarnath pilgrimage, which began on June 30, has been temporarily halted following the tragedy, news agency PTI reported.

The flooding swept away many pilgrim tents and community kitchens.

“Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation,“ Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

The confirmed death toll was 15 and 40 people were feared missing, according to an NDTV report.

Indian security forces and disaster response agencies were searching for survivors.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said its teams were searching for the missing people in the debris and mud near the Amarnath cave. - Bernama