150 people hospitalised following gas leak at pharma lab in India

NEW DELHI: At least 150 people, mostly women workers, fell ill Friday following a gas leak at a pharmaceutical laboratory in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The gas leak took place in Anakapalle district, about 337 km northeast of Amaravati, the main city of Andhra Pradesh.

“So far 150 people have been hospitalised and are under observation,“ Hemant Annabathula, Anakapalle’s district medical and health officer told Xinhua over the telephone. “All the patients are stable.”

Annabathula said the cause of the leak was not immediately known.

Officials said the workers were seen vomiting, falling unconscious and having breathing difficulties.

Following the incident, rescue teams were rushed to the spot to evacuate the employees and shift them to hospitals.

Labour union leaders in India often accuse factories of ignoring safety standards vis-a-vis workers. — Bernama