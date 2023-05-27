16 die in bus: Truck head-on collision in Cameroon

YAOUNDE: At least 16 people were killed on Friday in a road accident along the Douala-Edea highway in Cameroon’s Littoral region, according to the country’s Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe.

The tragedy occurred when a passenger bus carrying a corpse and mourners collided head-on with a truck, according to local police.

“It’s a sad day for our country. Sixteen died in the accident. Three others were injured and one of those injured is in a critical condition,“ Bibehe told reporters in a local hospital in the town of Edea where the corpses and injured were conveyed.

Witnesses told Xinhua, children and women are among the dead.

Bibehe said it is “probable” that excess speed caused the accident.

According to the Cameroonian Ministry of Transport, 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the Central African nation. -Bernama