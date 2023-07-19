16 electrocuted to death at river project site in north India

NEW DELHI: At least 16 people were electrocuted to death on Wednesday at a river project site in Uttarakhand state in north India after a power transformer exploded.

Most of them were working on the “Namami Gange” project on the banks of the Alaknanda river in the Chamoli district, according to local media reports.

The dead included a police officer and three Home Guard personnel.

A number of people were also injured in the accident that took place inside a sewage treatment plant, the reports said.

“A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into this unfortunate incident,“ Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. -Bernama