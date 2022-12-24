16 Indian soldiers killed in accident near China

MOSCOW: At least 16 Indian Army personnel were killed when their truck plunged into a gorge in North Sikkim district, located in the Indian state of Sikkim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel in a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,“ Singh said on Twitter on Friday, reported Sputnik.

The army said in a statement that over a dozen soldiers were killed, while four others were injured in the accident.

“In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on Dec 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives,“ the army said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the truck, which was part of a three-vehicle convoy on its way from Lachen to Thangu, fell into a gorge on Friday morning, while making a sharp turn. - Bernama