16 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Gaza, West Bank

GAZA/RAMALLAH: At least 16 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, Palestinian security and medical sources said on Friday.

In the besieged coastal enclave, at least nine Palestinians were wounded by the Israeli soldiers stationed in the eastern fence separating Gaza and Israel, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

Gaza-based Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that dozens of local youths demonstrated in the eastern parts of Gaza against the Israeli army forces over the “ongoing violations in the West Bank”.

The demonstrators burned broken car tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers, who then opened fire and targeted tear gas canisters at the protesters to disperse them.

Also on Friday, at least seven Palestinian youths were wounded by Israeli soldiers during clashes that erupted in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the West Bank, according to Palestinian medical sources in Ramallah.

The Israeli forces fired tear gas and metal bullets, wounding at least seven and suffocating others, according to the sources.

On Wednesday, Palestinian factions announced that they will resume the weekly marches against Israel in the eastern borders of Gaza, which were suspended in 2020 following indirect understandings between Hamas and Israel.

The weekly marches, also known as the Marches of Return, were launched in 2018 by the Palestinians who demanded Israel return the Palestinian refugees to their original cities and lift its blockade imposed on the Strip since 2007. - Bernama