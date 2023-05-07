16-year-old girl killed in shooting at Indianapolis block party

WASHINGTON: A 16-year-old girl was killed and four were injured in a shooting at a block party in Indianapolis, United States.

The shooting happened in the northeast region of the city on Monday night at about 11 pm.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, United Press International (UPI) cited WRTV report.

Three people arrived at hospitals some time later with gunshot wounds. They were listed in stable condition.

Fox 59 identified the 16-year-old girl as Serenity Wilson.

Investigators recovered several weapons from the scene. Several nearby vehicles were also damaged as people fled.

The shooting was one of several leading up to the Fourth of July holiday, including multiple shootings that occurred on Monday. Five adults were killed and two children were injured in a mass shooting in Philadelphia that spanned multiple blocks.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and eight were wounded in a mass shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, during a gathering for the Fourth of July.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday again called for action from lawmakers to curb the national gun violence epidemic. - Bernama