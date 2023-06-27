1,659,837 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia until Sunday

MINA (Saudi Arabia): A total of 1,659,837 pilgrims have entered Saudi Arabia through air, land, and sea ports for this year's Hajj season as of Sunday, according to the kingdom’s General Directorate of Passports.

Of the total, 1,592,199 pilgrims arrived through airports, including 242,272 beneficiaries of the “Makkah Route Initiative,“ reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the directorate.

The number of arrivals through land ports was 60,807, while 6,831 pilgrims arrived through sea ports.

The Passports Directorate is committed to utilising all of its capabilities to facilitate entry procedures for pilgrims.

This includes equipping its platforms at international air, land, and sea ports with the latest technological devices, operated by qualified personnel proficient in different languages. -Bernama