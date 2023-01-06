17 children hurt after walkway collapses in Canada

OTTAWA: Eighteen people, 17 of them children, were injured after falling off an elevated walkway in central Canada on Thursday, Xinhua quoted the local media.

The incident happened at Fort Gibraltar in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface area shortly before 10 am (1500 GMT) when the children, aged 10 to 11, from St John’s-Ravenscourt School were on a field trip.

Some children fell directly from the five-metre-high walkway when it collapsed and others slipped down, said reports, adding that three of them were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

A City of Winnipeg spokesperson said a provincial workplace safety and health investigation would be carried out.

“An initial search of our records show repairs were made to the walkway in 2004 and 2013,” the spokesperson said. -Bernama