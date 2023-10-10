18 Thais killed in Israel-Gaza conflict: Government

BANGKOK: Eighteen Thais have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants, the kingdom's government said Tuesday, raising the previous toll of 12.

Jakkapong Sangmanee, Thailand's deputy minister of foreign affairs, gave the updated toll and said the government was working to evacuate thousands of Thais away from the conflict, which erupted on Saturday.

A foreign ministry spokeswoman said separately that nine Thai citizens had been wounded and 11 taken hostage.

Around 30,000 Thais work in Israel, mostly in agriculture.

Jakkapong said about 3,000 Thais had put in requests to be taken back to Thailand. - AFP