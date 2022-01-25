19 killed, clash between community groups in Indonesia’s West Papua

JAKARTA: Nineteen people were found dead in a nightclub, which caught fire, following a clash between two community groups in Sorong city of Indonesia’s West Papua province earlier Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Provincial Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Adam Erwindi said the clash started at midnight in the Double O Executive Karaoke & Club, where one person died. The clash then continued before the building caught fire.

“After the clash, 18 other bodies were found inside the building bringing the total number of casualities to 19 people,“ Xinhua reported, quoting the police officer as telling the local Metro TV in a live broadcast, adding several others were wounded.

The television footage showed several cars razed in the fire outside the nightclub. - BERNAMA