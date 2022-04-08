2 dead,1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in S.Korea

INCHEON/JEJU: A Coast Guard helicopter crashed in waters off South Korea’s southernmost island of Mara on Friday, leaving two crewmen dead and another missing, officials said.

Four people were aboard the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter when it went down in waters 370 kilometres southwest of Mara Island at 1.32 am, reported Yonhap news agency.

Of them, two co-pilots, identified by their surnames Chung, 51, and Hwang, 28, were killed and a mechanic, surnamed Cha, 42, went missing.

Its pilot, surnamed Choi, 47, was rescued by a nearby Coast Guard patrol boat and is in a non-life threatening condition, officials said.

The crash happened shortly after the helicopter took off to return to Busan after dropping off six Coast Guard rescuers on the patrol boat that was on its way to help with rescue operations for crew members missing from a tug boat in waters near Taiwan. - Bernama