2 dead after Greek firefighting helicopter plunges into Aegean sea

ANKARA: Two people were killed on board a helicopter taking part in firefighting operations on the Greek island of Sisam when it crashed into the Aegean Sea, according to media reports.

The pilot and the fourth member of the crew were found safe after the Mi-8-type chopper plunged into the waters off the island, Anadolu Agency quoted EPT News.

Among crew members were a Romanian, two Moldovans, and a Greek translator, it said.

Witnesses said the helicopter crashed while trying to take water from the area. Others saw it lose altitude and descend, it added. — Bernama