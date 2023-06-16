2 Killed, 23 hurt as Cyclone Biparjoy hits Gujarat

NEW DELHI: Two people were killed and 23 others injured as Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc in the western Indian state of Gujarat, Xinhua quoted officials on Friday.

The cyclone that made landfall on Thursday evening with wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph claimed the lives of two farmers in the Bhavnagar district, injuring dozens of others.

Power supply in 1,000 villages was disrupted and train services in the coastal areas of the state were affected, according to media reports.

Over 1.9 million people in eight districts have been affected by the cyclone, the officials said, while the full assessment of the damage has yet to be done.

The local government had said about 94,000 people were relocated from coastal and low-lying areas to safer locations. - Bernama