20 civillans killed in armed attack in Sudan’s Darfur

KHARTOUM: At least 20 civilians were killed in an armed attack in North Darfur state in western Sudan, according to its governor.

Nimir Abdulrahman told Anadolu that gunmen on motorbikes and SUV vehicles opened fire on residents in the town of Kutum, west of the provincial capital Al-Fasher late Sunday.

He provided no further details about the attack, citing the disruption of telecommunication services in the area.

The governor, however, did not rule out that the attack was linked to the ongoing clashes in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

At least 863 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between the two military rivals since April 15, according to local medics.-Bernama