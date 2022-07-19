22 killed in Egypt traffic accident

CAIRO: At least 22 people were killed and 33 others injured in a bus-truck accident on the desert road of Minya Province in southern Egypt, on Tuesday.

“A passenger bus travelling to Cairo from the southern Province of Sohag crashed into the back of a truck parked on the side of the road for changing its tyres,“ Governor Osama Al Qady told Xinhua.

Ambulances have rushed the injured to local hospitals.

The crash took place 200 km away from Cairo, he added.

Road accidents are common in Egypt because of poorly maintained road infrastructure and poorly enforced traffic regulations.

Over the past few years, Egypt has been upgrading its road network, building new roads and bridges, and repairing old ones to reduce traffic accidents. - Bernama