ANKARA: A total of 241 people accredited to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo had been infected with COVID-19 since Aug 12, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Olympics said on its website that 11 new cases were reported on Aug 30, raising the total figure to 241 following an updated case list related to the Paralympics in Tokyo.

According to the list, an athlete was among the infected.

In addition to the athlete, seven Tokyo 2020 contractors, an employee, games-concerned personnel, and a volunteer also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases were taken into isolation. The 2020 Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital will run through Sept 5.- Bernama