25 killed as fighting breaks out in Sudanese capital

KHARTOUM (Sudan): Fighting killed at least 25 people Saturday when clashes erupted between Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital, Khartoum.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said 183 were also injured in Khartoum and other cities.

Gunfire and bombs were heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter in Khartoum.

In a statement, the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons. The paramilitary force called the army’s action a “brutal assault”, saying it had informed local and international mediators of the developments.

The RSF also claimed that its forces had taken control of Khartoum airport, the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Merowe military base in northern Sudan.

RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, claimed that his forces have taken the Khartoum airport and the presidential palace.

Speaking to Al Jazeera television, Hemedti described army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan as a criminal and corrupt who killed the Sudanese people, vowing to end this war in the coming few days.

For its part, the Sudanese army accused the RSF fighters of attempting to attack its forces south of Khartoum.

“The rebel RSF spreads lies about our forces attacking them, to cover up their rebellious behaviour,” the statement said, declaring the paramilitary force a “rebel” group.

The dispute between the army and SRF came to the surface on Thursday when the military said recent movements by the RSF had happened without coordination and were illegal, with their rift centering around a proposed transition to civilian rule.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency.

Last December, Sudan’s military and political forces signed a framework agreement to resolve the months-long crisis.

The signing of the final agreement was scheduled to take place on April 6, but was delayed. No date has been announced for the signing of the deal.

Sudan’s transitional period which started in August 2019 was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024. - Bernama