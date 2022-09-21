27 die in southern Pakistan as spread of dengue intensifies

ISLAMABAD: The spread of dengue fever in Pakistan continued to get severe as 27 patients have died in the country’s southern Sindh province so far this month, the provincial health department reported.

All the deaths were reported in Karachi, Sindh’s capital and the largest city in the country, reported Xinhua.

A total of 353 new cases were reported in Sindh in the last 24 hours, the department said Tuesday evening. The number of patients in September reached 3,594 and the total number of patients throughout the year has reached 6,163.

Additionally, 284 patients were diagnosed with dengue during the last 24 hours in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (KP), the provincial health department said. The number of active cases in KP is 1,729, while the total number of patients this year in the province has moved up to 5,264.

Moreover, 215 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in eastern Punjab province, the provincial health authorities said Tuesday morning. It is reported that 105 patients were detected with the disease in Punjab’s capital Lahore, while 54 cases were found in Rawalpindi city. The total number of cases this year in the province has risen to 3,645.

Furthermore, 105 new cases were reported in the federal capital Islamabad during the last 24 hours, the local health department said Tuesday night. The total number of cases in 2022 in the city has gone up to 1,561.

The hospitals in parts of the country have been facing a lot of pressure due to rising dengue cases. Some of the hospitals in Karachi have converted their Covid-19 wards into dengue wards, local media reported. - Bernama