3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in US

WASHINGTON: Four people, including a child, were killed in what police say was a domestic violence incident in Orlando, United States early Sunday morning.

The Orlando Police Department responded to calls of a domestic violence incident in the Parramore neighbourhood at about 2.28 am, United Press International (UPI) cited NBC News.

Officers on the scene heard shots fired inside the home. The suspect then came outside and engaged in a firefight with officers.

Police chief Eric Smith said during a press briefing that the suspect went “down” during the shootout and later died in police custody.

Inside the home, police found two adults and one child shot. Smith confirmed the two adults were dead. The child was transported by police to a hospital but died upon arrival.

The Orlando Police Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Lacorvis Tamar Daley. The identities of the victims have not been made public.

“What a horrific, tragic situation. Sending support to the family members of the victims, as well as the officers, who were thankfully unharmed,“ tweeted Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Two officers who were involved in the shootout will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident and review body camera footage, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement. - Bernama