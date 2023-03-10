3 dead, 4 injured in Bangkok mall shooting

BANGKOK: At least three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon Mall on Tuesday.

The director of Bangkok Emergency Medical Centre (Erawan Centre), Dr Yutthana Setthanan, said the injured victims are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

According to reports from local media, a 14-year-old suspect has been apprehended for discharging a firearm inside the mall. During the incident, which occurred at 4.20 pm local time, hundreds of terrified patrons fled the scene as gunshots reverberated throughout the mall.

The Bangkok Post reported that a police unit swiftly responded to the incident, successfully tracking down the suspect. He was cornered at the nearby Siam Kempinski Hotel at 5.10 pm and he subsequently surrendered, relinquishing his weapon.

“He laid down his weapon and surrendered without a struggle,” said the report.

The initial accounts of the incident spread like wildfire on social media, with eyewitnesses sharing footage of shoppers fleeing from the mall. -Bernama