3 dead, 4 injured in gas explosion in Moscow

MOSCOW: Three people died and four others were injured as a result of a gas explosion at a nine-storey residential building in the Moscow Region city of Balashikha on Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Services said, reported Sputnik.

“At the moment, there are seven victims, of whom three died, one was transferred to doctors, three were treated on site,“ a spokesperson for the ministry said.

The explosion occurred on the fourth floor of the building. The third and the fourth floors collapsed.-Bernama