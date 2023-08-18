3 killed, 3 injured in Jakarta hotel fire

JAKARTA: At least three people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out at a hotel in the southern part of Indonesia's capital Jakarta late Thursday, Xinhua quoted an official on Friday.

According to the local police, the fire started at around 11.50 pm local time on Thursday at the F2 Hotel in the subdistrict of Kebayoran Baru, and was extinguished by 2.40 am on Friday.

The subdistrict's police chief Tribuana Roseno told the media that three hotel guests, who were trapped inside a room with no ventilation, died in the fire. The blaze also wounded three other guests who are currently being treated. -Bernama