3 killed, 8 injured in Texas shooting

HOUSTON: At least three people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting just before midnight on Monday in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said on Tuesday.

The victims were 10 adults and a minor, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting during the annual community gathering known as “ComoFest” and when they arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims in a parking lot, police said, reported Xinhua.

“Fireworks were being set off, people were trying to flee the area, so it was difficult for our officers to navigate quickly into the area,“ said Captain Shawn Murray, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department, at a news conference.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died later. At least eight people were injured.

As of early Tuesday morning, no suspects had been identified and the motive for the shooting was unclear. - Bernama