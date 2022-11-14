3 killed in landslide in Indonesia’s Sumatra

JAKARTA: Three people died after a landslide buried their houses on the slopes of a 3-metre-high hill in Lampung Province on Sumatra Island, Xinhua quoted Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) as reporting on Monday.

BNPB spokesperson Ahmad Muhari said the landslides occurred after high-intensity rains flushed the area from Saturday morning to evening and the Search and Rescue team found three bodies on Sunday.

“The loose and unstable soil is another factor that triggered the landslides,“ said Muhari.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) predicts potential heavy rain in most areas of southern Sumatra until Tuesday.

BNPB suggested that people stay away from rivers and those living around hillsides evacuate temporarily. - Bernama