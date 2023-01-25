3 killed in shooting at Washington state convenience store

YAKIMA: Three people were killed in a shooting at a convenience store in central Washington state early Tuesday, police said, and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Police were called to a Circle K in Yakima, Washington, about 3.30am local time when three people, who have not been identified, were found dead, Chief Matt Murray told reporters. Two victims were shot inside the store in what authorities said appeared to be a random act of violence, and a third was shot outside.

The suspect was identified as Jarid Haddock, a 21-year-old resident of Yakima County. The motive was still unclear, authorities said.

“It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties,” Murray said. “The male just walked in and started shooting.”

This week, back-to-back mass shootings in California have left 18 victims dead and horrified the nation.

After opening fire in the store, the suspect ran across the street and shot into a vehicle, forcing the driver to move to the passenger seat. The suspect stole the car, described as a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, and fled, police said.

The condition of the driver, including whether he was wounded, was unknown.

Law enforcement collected security footage and accounts of eyewitnesses from the scene as part of an investigation. The police department released a photo on social media of a man wearing all black, including a hat, hoodie and jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Yakima is a city of about 97,000 residents in Washington’s Yakima Valley, an agricultural region known for apple crops and wineries. - Reuters