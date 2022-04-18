3 people injured during riots in Sweden over Quran burning

STOCKHOLM: Three people were injured Sunday in Sweden’s eastern city of Norrkoping when police reportedly fired on rioters during protests against the burning of the Holy Quran, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

On Thursday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, burned a copy of the Muslim holy book in southern Linkoping, according to media reports.

Paludan has also threatened to burn copies of the Quran during extremist rallies.

Following the provocation, protests have continued in parts of the country, the Swedish daily Expressen reported.

In a statement, the Norrkoping police department claimed that the officers fired in the air to stop the demonstrators from attacking the police and that those injured appeared to have been hit by ricocheting bullets and are now being treated at a hospital.

Riots broke out in the cities Malmo, Norrkoping and Jonkoping as well as in the capital Stockholm, leaving 125 police vehicles damaged and 34 officers injured, while 13 people were detained. - Bernama