3-year-old boy stabbed to death in Sydney

SYDNEY: A three-year-old boy died and a 45-year-old man is in critical condition following a stabbing in Sydney on Wednesday, reported Xinhua.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police Force said in a statement that at 4 pm local time on Wednesday, emergency services were called to a unit complex on Washington Avenue, Riverwood.

Police officers found a dead three-year-old boy inside the unit and a 45-year-old man with serious injuries.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and he was taken to a hospital.

At a press conference on Wednesday evening, NSW Police Force Superintendent Sheridan Waldau said the man had undergone surgery and was in stable condition.

She said a female resident called the Triple Zero.

Police believed the woman lives in the unit by herself and is a family member of the 45-year-old, but she is not the child’s mother.

“We learn that his mother passed away a few years ago,“ said Waldau.

She revealed that the attack on the child appeared to be a domestic violence-related incident. -Bernama