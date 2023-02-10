30 thousand runners to participate in Beijing Marathon

BEIJING: The Beijing Marathon is set to commence on Oct 29, as announced by the organising committee.

Approximately 30,000 participants are expected to partake in the marathon, which will kick off from Tiananmen Square at the heart of Beijing, concluding at the scenic avenue of the Beijing Olympic Park, said Xinhua.

Entrants must be 20 years of age or older and are required to furnish proof of previous race results: a marathon completed within six hours or a half-marathon within three hours, achieved between Jan 1, 2019 and Sept 24, 2023. Documentation of participation in online marathons will not be considered valid.

Registration for the event began last Thursday and concluded at 10 am last Sunday. -Bernama