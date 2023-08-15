340,000 hens to be culled after salmonella found in Sweden

LONDON: After salmonella was found in a chicken farm in Sweden, 340,000 laying hens are to be culled, German news agency (dpa) quoted the media, including the Swedish broadcaster SVT report on Monday.

Salmonella was discovered in two barns of the country’s largest egg producer, CA Cedergren. The authorities had, therefore, decided that all animals in the affected facilities had to be culled.

Already in January and February, 160,000 animals in each month had to be killed in CA Cedergren chicken farms because of salmonella.

According to the report, the most recent findings involved the same genetic strands of the bacterium.-Bernama