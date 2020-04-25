SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World

396 new Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths in Indonesia

25 Apr 2020 / 18:22 H.
    396 new Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths in Indonesia
    An elderly man wearing a protective mask walks at Sunda Kelapa mosque, closed as the government imposed large-scale restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 25, 2020. - Reuters

JAKARTA: A further 396 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in Indonesia, bringing the cumulative total to 8,607 cases, including 720 deaths.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said another 31 deaths had been reported over a 24-hour period.

“Between noon yesterday and noon today, 396 new positive cases were reported,” he said today.

Achmad also said there were 19,084 patients under surveillance for Covid-19.

Jakarta province has recorded the highest number of deaths at 346, followed by Jawa Barat at 77, Jawa Timur at 75, Jawa Tengah at 54, and other provinces. - Bernama

Did you like this article?

Untitled Document
#StayAtHome • Movement Control Order Countdown

email blast