396 new Covid-19 cases, 31 more deaths in Indonesia

JAKARTA: A further 396 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in Indonesia, bringing the cumulative total to 8,607 cases, including 720 deaths.

The Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said another 31 deaths had been reported over a 24-hour period.

“Between noon yesterday and noon today, 396 new positive cases were reported,” he said today.

Achmad also said there were 19,084 patients under surveillance for Covid-19.

Jakarta province has recorded the highest number of deaths at 346, followed by Jawa Barat at 77, Jawa Timur at 75, Jawa Tengah at 54, and other provinces. - Bernama