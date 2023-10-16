4 dead after migrant bus plunges into Honduran river

TEGUCIGALPA: Four people were killed and 27 injured Sunday in Honduras when a bus carrying migrants plunged into a ravine and fell into a river, the Fire Department said, reported Xinhua.

The incident occurred at about 3 am local time (0900 GMT) in the northwest community of Santa Rosa de Copan, a municipality in Honduras, when “the bus fell into the Higuito River on the international highway”, it said.

The migrants, mainly from Venezuela, were on their way to the United States. Of the four fatalities, only the driver’s assistant has been identified, while the other two men and a woman had no documents with them.

Local authorities are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the accident. - Bernama