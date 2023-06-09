4 fishermen killed amid huge waves off Indonesia’s East Java

JAKARTA: Four fishermen have died, with three others missing, after their boat was hit by huge waves and sank in waters off Indonesia’s East Java province early Wednesday, according to local police, Xinhua reported.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 3.30 am local time in the waters of Purwoharjo, a subdistrict of Banyuwangi Regency.

Purwoharjo police chief Budi Hermawan said in a preliminary report that the boat carrying 27 fishermen was hit by high waves on its way to a port in Grajagan village.

“All crews were swept away. Four of them have been found dead, while three others are still being searched,“ Hermawan said, adding that the survivors were rescued by nearby fishermen. -Bernama