4 killed by heavy rain, floods in Vietnam's north, central regions

HANOI: Four people were killed and nine others were injured by torrential rain and floods in the north and central regions of Vietnam over the past few days, according to the country's National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on Friday, reported Xinhua.

Four people were missing in the torrential rain from Sunday to Thursday, which also caused floods and landslides, blocked streets and disrupted local production and daily activities, especially in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces.

Nearly 200 houses were inundated, with hundreds of others collapsing. More than 4,000 animals died in the floods, according to the committee.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered relevant ministries and local authorities to take urgent measures to ensure the safety of people travelling in areas with a risk of landslides, and protect the safety of construction sites, dams and reservoirs, while be on standby to roll out searches and rescue activities.

Rain with moderate to heavy volumes has continuously been reported in the north and central regions on Friday. -Bernama