4 parties agree to form coalition government in Bulgaria

FILE PHOTO: Kiril Petkov, leader of Bulgaria's largest political party We Continue the Change and his party's nominee for the country's next prime minister, arrives for the first session of the new parliament, following an election last month, in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 3, 2021. REUTERSpixFILE PHOTO: Kiril Petkov, leader of Bulgaria's largest political party "We Continue the Change" and his party's nominee for the country's next prime minister, arrives for the first session of the new parliament, following an election last month, in Sofia, Bulgaria, December 3, 2021. REUTERSpix

SOFIA: Four parties in Bulgaria agreed Friday to form a coalition government.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), There is Such a People party (ITN), Democratic Bulgaria coalition and We Continue the Change (PP) party signed a coalition agreement after weeks of talks, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Accordingly, President Roumen Radev will hand the mandate Saturday to Prime Minister-designate of the PP, Kiril Petkov.

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov stepped down in April after he lost his majority in parliament following months of anti-corruption protests against him and his GERB party.

Two elections in April and July failed to produce governments because of unclear majorities and disagreements between parties on a new Cabinet.

The PP won the Nov 14 general election. — Bernama