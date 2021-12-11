4 parties agree to form coalition government in Bulgaria

SOFIA: Four parties in Bulgaria agreed Friday to form a coalition government.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), There is Such a People party (ITN), Democratic Bulgaria coalition and We Continue the Change (PP) party signed a coalition agreement after weeks of talks, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Accordingly, President Roumen Radev will hand the mandate Saturday to Prime Minister-designate of the PP, Kiril Petkov.

Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov stepped down in April after he lost his majority in parliament following months of anti-corruption protests against him and his GERB party.

Two elections in April and July failed to produce governments because of unclear majorities and disagreements between parties on a new Cabinet.

The PP won the Nov 14 general election. — Bernama