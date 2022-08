ICHEON: A hospital in , some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, caught fire Friday morning, with four people seriously injured, fire officials said.

Yonhap news agency reported the fire broke out at 10.20am, with 10 people rescued from the hospital building so far, four of them reportedly with serious injuries.

Police and fire authorities planned to launch a probe to determine the cause of the fire as soon as it has been put out, officials said. - Bernama