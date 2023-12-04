4 soldiers killed in shooting at military base in India’s Punjab state

NEW DELHI: Four soldiers were killed in a shooting incident at a military base in India’s Punjab state on Wednesday morning.

The firing took place around 4.30 am inside the Bathinda Military Station, local media reported, citing the Indian army’s South Western Command.

The area was cordoned off and search operations were under way, the reports said.

“Initial information says some army person opened indiscriminate firing on others,“ Bathinda senior police official Gulneet Khurana was quoted as saying in a report.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved in the incident.

Bathinda is located about 220 kilometres from the state capital Chandigarh. - Bernama