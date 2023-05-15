4.5 magnitude quake strikes S.Korea’s east coast

SEOUL: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea’s east coast city of Donghae on Monday, the 35th quake experienced in the same area in three weeks, reported Yonhap.

No damage has been reported after the quake occurred in waters 59 kilometres northeast of Donghae, 182 km east of Seoul, at 6.27 am, reported Yonhap news agency, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) and fire authorities.

However, there were reports of shaking from residents of Donghae and the nearby cities of Samcheok and Gangneung, as well as from regions about 110 kilometres away from Donghae.

The quake was the strongest to hit the Korean Peninsula or the waters around it so far this year. Its epicentre was at 37.99 degrees north latitude and 129.72 degrees east longitude, with the depth estimated at 32 km, the KMA said.

It was the 35th quake to hit the same region since April 23 and came a day after a 3.1 magnitude quake struck Sunday morning. Experts said they cannot rule out the possibility that a stronger quake could be coming.

So far this year, 44 earthquakes of 2 magnitude or stronger have hit the peninsula or its surrounding waters.

Prime Minister Han Duck Soo instructed officials to be fully ready to evacuate residents in the event of danger and provide earthquake-related information correctly and promptly so as to ensure the public doesn’t get too agitated.

Han also instructed officials to ensure state infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants, electricity, or communication networks, operates without disruptions and stay ready to take emergency measures in the event of a contingency. -Bernama