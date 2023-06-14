45 suspects arrested following police headquarters attacks in Vietnam

ANKARA: Vietnam authorities arrested 45 suspects following the attacks on two police headquarters, reported Anadolu quoting local media on Tuesday.

A search operation is ongoing for the perpetrators of the Sunday attacks, VN Express reported.

At least nine people including four police officers were killed and two others wounded in the attacks.

“As reported, at dawn on June 11, 2023, a group of motorbike riders arrived, used guns and other weapons to attack officials and destroy the headquarters of the People’s Communal Committees and Police Posts in the two communes of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur, Cu Kuin district, Dak Lak (province),“ said the Ministry of Public Security in a statement published on their website.

According to the ministry, three people were held hostage. Police rescued two of them, while the third hostage freed himself.

On Monday, Deputy Minister for Public Security Luong Tam Quang also visited the area and met with families of officers who were killed in the attacks.

Incidents of gun violence are rare in the country as legally people cannot own firearms. -Bernama