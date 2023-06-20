4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia’s East Kalimantan

JAKARTA: A 4.6 magnitude inland earthquake hit Mahakam Ulu district, East Kalimantan in Indonesia on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the quake was 47 kilometres southeast of the district at a depth of 10 kilometers, the country’s geophysics agency BMKG.

The agency tweeted, the quake hit at around 1.43pm eastern Indonesian time, with tremors felt in Mahakam Ulu and Samarinda areas.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage so far.

Mahakam Ulu is near the border between Sarawak, Malaysia and East Kalimantan, one of the Indonesian portion of Borneo island.-Bernama