46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of war crime against civilians in Vukovar

VUKOVAR (Croatia): A 46-year-old man has been arrested under suspicion of committing a war crime during the conflict in Vukovar 31 years ago, announced the General Police Directorat Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect, who was a 15-year-old armed civilian at the time, is alleged to have participated in the physical abuse and rape of a 19-year-old girl in April 1992, taking advantage of the circumstances of the war in Vukovar.

“He was reportedly part of a group of Serb paramilitaries involved in the despicable act, subjecting the victim to suffering and humiliation,” Croatian news agency HINA reported.

Following the completion of the criminal investigation, the suspect has been remanded into the custody of the Osijek-Baranja County Police Department. Criminal charges have been filed with the County Prosecutor’s Office in Osijek.

To protect the dignity of the victim, the police have refrained from disclosing further details about the case. -Bernama