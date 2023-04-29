4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Turkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

ANKARA: A 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred at 4.55 am (0255GMT) Saturday in Kahramanmaras Province in Turkiye.

The epicentre was the Goksun district, Anadolu Agency cited information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

It was determined that the quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres.

Kahramanmaras was the epicentre of twin earthquakes on Feb 6 of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes that struck 11 Turkish provinces -- Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Around 14 million people in Turkiye have been affected by those quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria. - Bernama